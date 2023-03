Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 28 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo announced the birth of twin Amur leopard cubs, the world's most endangered species of big cat.

The zoo said in a Facebook post that mother leopard Satka gave birth to twins, the third set of Amur leopard twins to be born at the zoo.

"Satka is fur-miliar with her motherly duties," officials wrote. "When she's not in the den grooming and nursing the cubs, she is keeping a watchful eye as they begin to explore the habitat outside."

The zoo said Amur leopards, native to southeastern Russia and northern China, are considered the world's most endangered species of big cat.