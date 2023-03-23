Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 23, 2023 / 11:36 AM

Nebraska coffee chain bakes world's largest cake ball

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 23 (UPI) -- A Nebraska-based coffee chain broke a Guinness World Record by assembling an 848-pound cake ball in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Scooter's Coffee, based in Omaha, assembled the cake ball at its annual Grow Conference at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Advertisement

Officials said they attempted the Guinness World Record to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the chain's founding in Bellevue.

The resulting cake ball weighed in at 848 pounds, beating the record of 628 pounds set by England's Sheffield Wednesday Football Club in 2017.

Read More

Storm frees six African birds from Oakland Zoo aviary Overturned truck spills 10,000 wine bottles onto California highway Miniature horse leads police on 2-hour chase in Alabama

Latest Headlines

Storm frees six African birds from Oakland Zoo aviary
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Storm frees six African birds from Oakland Zoo aviary
March 23 (UPI) -- A California zoo said six birds escaped from their enclosure when a tree fell onto the mesh surrounding the animals' aviary.
Overturned truck spills 10,000 wine bottles onto California highway
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Overturned truck spills 10,000 wine bottles onto California highway
March 22 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said clean-up crews were summoned to a stretch of highway when a truck overturned and spilled its load of about 10,000 empty wine bottles into the roadway.
Miniature horse leads police on 2-hour chase in Alabama
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Miniature horse leads police on 2-hour chase in Alabama
March 22 (UPI) -- An escaped miniature horse spotted trotting loose in Alabama led police on a 2-hour chase before being safely corralled, police said.
Australian woman finds venomous snake lounging in her bed
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Australian woman finds venomous snake lounging in her bed
March 22 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler was called out to a Queensland home where a woman found one of the world's most venomous snakes slithering in her bed.
Delaware man wins $5 million lottery jackpot in Florida
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Delaware man wins $5 million lottery jackpot in Florida
March 22 (UPI) -- A Delaware man took a trip to Florida and ended up winning a $5 million lottery jackpot from a scratch-off ticket during his vacation.
Soccer player scores from 110 yards, possibly breaking world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Soccer player scores from 110 yards, possibly breaking world record
March 22 (UPI) -- A goalie for a Chilean soccer team may have set a new world record when he kicked a goal from a distance of about 110 yards.
Texas zoo reinforces bobcat enclosure after brief escape
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Texas zoo reinforces bobcat enclosure after brief escape
March 22 (UPI) -- Officials at a Texas zoo said its bobcat enclosure has been reinforced after one of the animals briefly escaped.
World's longest beard reaches 8 feet, 3 inches long
Odd News // 23 hours ago
World's longest beard reaches 8 feet, 3 inches long
March 22 (UPI) -- The Guinness World Record holder for the world's longest beard on a living person broke his own record in Canada when the hair on his chin was measured at a staggering 8 feet and 3 inches long.
Cow gets new sanctuary home after Brooklyn slaughterhouse escape
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cow gets new sanctuary home after Brooklyn slaughterhouse escape
March 22 (UPI) -- A young cow will have a new home at a New Jersey sanctuary after escaping from a slaughterhouse in New York and running loose through the streets of Brooklyn.
Man visits all 12 Disney parks around the world in 12 days
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man visits all 12 Disney parks around the world in 12 days
March 21 (UPI) -- A dedicated Disney fan visited all of the company's 12 theme parks across the globe in 12 days, taking a spin on all 216 operating rides.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mysterious Minion sculptures appearing in small Australian town
Mysterious Minion sculptures appearing in small Australian town
Overturned truck spills 10,000 wine bottles onto California highway
Overturned truck spills 10,000 wine bottles onto California highway
Soccer player scores from 110 yards, possibly breaking world record
Soccer player scores from 110 yards, possibly breaking world record
Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Skateboarder grinds out of plane at 9,022 feet for new world record
Skateboarder grinds out of plane at 9,022 feet for new world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement