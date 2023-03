An overturned truck spilled 10,000 empty wine bottles onto Highway 101, near Healdsburg, Calif. Photo courtesy of CHP-Santa Rosa/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 22 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said clean-up crews were summoned to a stretch of highway when a truck overturned and spilled its load of about 10,000 empty wine bottles into the roadway. The CHP's Santa Rosa office said the truck overturned on Highway 101, near Healdsburg, and the trailer ripped open, spilling its load of about 10,000 empty wine bottles into the roadway. Advertisement

"No other vehicles involved and the driver wasn't injured," the CHP said in a Facebook post.

The cause of the crash was unclear. Crews responded to clean up the mess and repair a guardrail.