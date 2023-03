The Florida Lottery announced Peter Sullivan of Millsboro, Del., was visiting Florida when he won a $5 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- A Delaware man took a trip to Florida and ended up winning a $5 million lottery jackpot from a scratch-off ticket during his vacation. The Florida Lottery announced Peter Sullivan, 66, of Millsboro, Del., was visiting Florida when he bought a $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off ticket from the Publix store on South Federal Highway in Delray Beach. Advertisement

Sullivan soon discovered the ticket was a $5 million top prize winner.

The winner collected his prize from the lottery's West Palm Beach District Office, officials said.

The Florida Lottery did not disclose whether Sullivan had any immediate plans for his winnings.