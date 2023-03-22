Trending
Odd News
March 22, 2023 / 4:25 PM

Miniature horse leads police on 2-hour chase in Alabama

By Ben Hooper
A miniature horse led police in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on a 2-hour chase before being caught. Photo courtesy of the Tuscaloosa Police Department/Facebook
March 22 (UPI) -- An escaped miniature horse spotted trotting loose in Alabama led police on a 2-hour chase before being safely corralled, police said.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a Facebook post that the small equine was spotted in the Alberta section of the city about 10 p.m. Monday.

"He was extremely unwilling to go with the officers at first, and not at all interested in the pizza crusts or peppermints they offered," the post said.

The horse led officers "in a low-speed foot pursuit" for about two hours before they managed to capture it.

"He eventually allowed himself to be caught, and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies," police wrote.

The department jokingly posted a mugshot for the mini horse, which they dubbed Ginuwine in honor of the "Pony" singer. The mugshot said the horse was booked on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Police said they are now trying to find the animal's owner.

