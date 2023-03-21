Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 21, 2023 / 11:33 AM

Skateboarder grinds out of plane at 9,022 feet for new world record

By Ben Hooper
Leticia Bufoni performed a feeble grind out the back of a plane at 9,022 feet to set a new Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Leticia Bufoni performed a feeble grind out the back of a plane at 9,022 feet to set a new Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 21 (UPI) -- A champion skateboarder pulled off a grind out the back of an airplane at more than 9,000 feet to set a new Guinness World Record.

Leticia Bufoni, 29, who hails from São Paulo, Brazil, and now lives in Southern California, boarded a C-130 Hercules with her skateboard in Merced, Calif.

Advertisement

Bufoni strapped a nearly 20-pound parachute to her back and performed a feeble grind -- a combination of a boardslide and a 50/50 grind -- across a pipe that led out the back of the plane at an altitude of 9,022 feet.

Guinness World Records confirmed the stunt earned Bufoni the record for highest skateboard grind outside the back of a flying aircraft.

Bufoni also holds the records for most skateboard street gold medals won at the X Games (street, female), five; most medals won in X Games summer disciplines (female), 12; and largest skatepark built in an aircraft and flown.

"It's crazy to think that I'm the first person to skateboard inside a plane and do a feeble in the air. That's something I didn't know was possible or not.

Advertisement

"I've never skateboarded on an airplane. I didn't know that this project would take such a huge proportion as it took," Bufoni told GWR.

Read More

Owl swoops into courtroom, sends magistrate 'running out screaming' Firefighters rescue dog from engine compartment of vehicle Illinois pet pig turning heads with skateboarding skills

Latest Headlines

Owl swoops into courtroom, sends magistrate 'running out screaming'
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Owl swoops into courtroom, sends magistrate 'running out screaming'
March 21 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in South Africa said a court's session was interrupted when an owl swooped into the chamber through a hole in the ceiling.
Lioness saves cub washed away in flooding river
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Lioness saves cub washed away in flooding river
A lion cub gets swept away in a flooding river, but swims for its life to reach mom, only to get washed away again. This time, the lioness saves her cub flooding in river and carries it to safety.
Firefighters rescue dog from engine compartment of vehicle
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Firefighters rescue dog from engine compartment of vehicle
March 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a dog that climbed into the engine compartment of a man's vehicle.
Illinois pet pig turning heads with skateboarding skills
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Illinois pet pig turning heads with skateboarding skills
March 20 (UPI) -- A family's pet pig is turning heads in his owners' Illinois town after picking up an unusual hobby: skateboarding.
Los Angeles neighborhood flooded with mystery Uber Eats deliveries
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Los Angeles neighborhood flooded with mystery Uber Eats deliveries
March 20 (UPI) -- Residents of a Los Angeles neighborhood said they have been flooded with mystery Uber Eats deliveries they did not request.
Virginia man wins $150,000 twice in the same Powerball drawing
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Virginia man wins $150,000 twice in the same Powerball drawing
March 20 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who bought 10 tickets for a recent Powerball drawing ended up winning $150,000 -- twice.
Man uses Times Square billboard to propose to his girlfriend
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man uses Times Square billboard to propose to his girlfriend
March 20 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man made a trip to New York's Times Square with his girlfriend all the more special by using a billboard to pop the question.
Camera found after 13 years in Colorado river, photos recovered
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Camera found after 13 years in Colorado river, photos recovered
March 20 (UPI) -- An angler who found a camera in a Colorado river was able to retrieve the photos from the device and discovered it had been underwater for 13 years.
Crocodile joins picnic, steals cooler box
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Crocodile joins picnic, steals cooler box
An inquisitive and curious crocodile sneaks up and steals a cooler filled with drinks from a group of nature lovers while they are having a picnic in the Rietspruit Game Reserve in South Africa.
Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
A hippo sneaks up on a pride of lions that are drinking water at Kapama Game Reserve in South Africa. When the hippo gets close, it charges at them, chasing them away from the dam.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hippos surround lion stranded on rock in a river
Hippos surround lion stranded on rock in a river
Japanese company grows world's heaviest radish
Japanese company grows world's heaviest radish
7-year-old girl becomes world's youngest yoga teacher
7-year-old girl becomes world's youngest yoga teacher
Great white shark caught from Alabama beach for the first time
Great white shark caught from Alabama beach for the first time
National Park Service: 'Never push a slower friend down' in a bear encounter
National Park Service: 'Never push a slower friend down' in a bear encounter
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement