Skateboarder grinds out of plane at 9,022 feet for new world record

Leticia Bufoni performed a feeble grind out the back of a plane at 9,022 feet to set a new Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 21 (UPI) -- A champion skateboarder pulled off a grind out the back of an airplane at more than 9,000 feet to set a new Guinness World Record. Leticia Bufoni, 29, who hails from São Paulo, Brazil, and now lives in Southern California, boarded a C-130 Hercules with her skateboard in Merced, Calif.

Bufoni strapped a nearly 20-pound parachute to her back and performed a feeble grind -- a combination of a boardslide and a 50/50 grind -- across a pipe that led out the back of the plane at an altitude of 9,022 feet.

Guinness World Records confirmed the stunt earned Bufoni the record for highest skateboard grind outside the back of a flying aircraft.

Bufoni also holds the records for most skateboard street gold medals won at the X Games (street, female), five; most medals won in X Games summer disciplines (female), 12; and largest skatepark built in an aircraft and flown.

"It's crazy to think that I'm the first person to skateboard inside a plane and do a feeble in the air. That's something I didn't know was possible or not.

"I've never skateboarded on an airplane. I didn't know that this project would take such a huge proportion as it took," Bufoni told GWR.