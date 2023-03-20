Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a dog that climbed into the engine compartment of a man's vehicle.

The city of Marietta said a driver stopped when he spotted a dog in the middle of the road and the canine fled under his vehicle and climbed up into the engine compartment.

Advertisement

The Marietta Fire Department's Engine 54 crew responded to the scene.

"The dog was located in between the engine air box and a firewall," the city said in a Facebook post. "The air box top cover was removed for better access."

Firefighters ended up removing more pieces from the vehicle in order to extract the canine.

The dog was not injured and was turned over to Cobb County Animal Services.

The firefighters were then able to reassemble the car so the driver could continue on his way, the city said.