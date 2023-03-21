Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 21 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in South Africa said a court's session was interrupted when an owl swooped into the chamber through a hole in the ceiling.

The Owl Rescue Centre in Hartbeespoort said in a Facebook post that it was contacted by the Brakpan SPCA for help rescuing a barn owl from a magistrate's courtroom in Brakpan.

"The owl actually flew in through a hole in the ceiling which had the magistrate and the entire room full of people running out screaming," the post said.

The group said it took time, but rescuers were able to capture the owl and remove it from the building.