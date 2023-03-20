Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 20 (UPI) -- A family's pet pig is turning heads in his owners' Illinois town after picking up an unusual hobby: skateboarding.

Norbert, a 150-pound black-and-white pig belonging to Vincent and Alicen Baran, has become a familiar sight to Buffalo Grove residents after learning to ride a skateboard.

"People just really enjoy seeing a pig do things that normally pigs don't do," Vincent Baran told WLS-TV. "I took one of my old skateboards and put it out and literally within seven days he was able to get his hooves on the board and push with his other hooves."

The couple said Norbert is an expert at several tricks commonly associated with dogs, including shaking hands and spinning, but the skateboarding gets him the most attention.

"He's not always graceful but it's definitely a unique thing to see," Alicen Baran said. "It's just the craziest thing to see him kind of roll on by."

Norbert has also become famous on social media after his owners started casting him in recreations of famous music videos from pop punk bands including Blink 182 and New Found Glory.