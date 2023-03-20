Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 20, 2023 / 2:13 PM

Man uses Times Square billboard to propose to his girlfriend

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 20 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man made a trip to New York's Times Square with his girlfriend all the more special by using a billboard to pop the question.

Jose Negron of Waterbury dropped down to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Alicia, beneath a giant billboard that displayed a photo of the couple and their son with the message: "Will You Marry Me?"

Advertisement

Alicia accepted the proposal.

Negron said the plan came about after he learned about an offer on timessquarebillboard.com, which offers individuals the opportunity to have their photos displayed on the digital billboard. The service, which costs $150, has the photo displayed for 15 seconds every hour for 24 hours.

Jaime Suarez, the owner of the billboard, said the idea came about as a means of making good use of the advertising space during the pandemic. He said a similar offer for businesses will display a photo or short video ad for 60 seconds each hour for 24 hours for $500.

A British bachelor, Muhammad Malik, incorporated billboards into his own search for a happily-ever-after in January 2022. Malik had multiple billboards erected in the Birmingham, England, area imploring available women to "Save me from an arranged marriage." He said the ads led to hundreds of responses on his website.

Advertisement

Read More

Camera found after 13 years in Colorado river, photos recovered Small dog on the tracks disrupts train service in London Idaho man catches popping popcorn for Guinness World Record

Latest Headlines

Camera found after 13 years in Colorado river, photos recovered
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Camera found after 13 years in Colorado river, photos recovered
March 20 (UPI) -- An angler who found a camera in a Colorado river was able to retrieve the photos from the device and discovered it had been underwater for 13 years.
Crocodile joins picnic, steals cooler box
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Crocodile joins picnic, steals cooler box
An inquisitive and curious crocodile sneaks up and steals a cooler filled with drinks from a group of nature lovers while they are having a picnic in the Rietspruit Game Reserve in South Africa.
Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
A hippo sneaks up on a pride of lions that are drinking water at Kapama Game Reserve in South Africa. When the hippo gets close, it charges at them, chasing them away from the dam.
Small dog on the tracks disrupts train service in London
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Small dog on the tracks disrupts train service in London
March 20 (UPI) -- Several trains were delayed in Britain when a small dog was found wandering loose on the tracks between two London stations.
Idaho man catches popping popcorn for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Idaho man catches popping popcorn for Guinness World Record
March 20 (UPI) -- An Idaho man snatched 36 pieces of popcorn out of the air while popping the snack on the stove to break a Guinness World Record.
Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Odd News // 3 days ago
Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day
March 17 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates Irish culture with a hand-crafted glass artwork in honor of St. Patrick's Day.
Family on vacation reels in great white shark in Florida
Odd News // 3 days ago
Family on vacation reels in great white shark in Florida
March 17 (UPI) -- A family on a fishing trip in Florida reeled in a bigger fish than expected when they caught a great white shark.
82-year-old Virginia woman is the world's oldest female hockey player
Odd News // 3 days ago
82-year-old Virginia woman is the world's oldest female hockey player
March 17 (UPI) -- An 82-year-old woman is the world's oldest female hockey player, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Linda Sinrod, of Lorton, VA, was a figure skater before becoming enamored with hockey at age 35.
New Mexico Game and Fish seeks 'professional bear huggers'
Odd News // 3 days ago
New Mexico Game and Fish seeks 'professional bear huggers'
March 17 (UPI) -- The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is seeking to hire "professional bear huggers," the department wrote in a Facebook post announcing the application deadline for the next class of conservation officers.
Lotto winner seeks anonymity -- in a town of 27 people
Odd News // 3 days ago
Lotto winner seeks anonymity -- in a town of 27 people
March 17 (UPI) -- A quarter-million dollars richer, a Colorado woman is trying to avoid the limelight after the big lotto payout. But that might be hard given her circumstances.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hippos surround lion stranded on rock in a river
Hippos surround lion stranded on rock in a river
Snow piles up to top of chairlift at California ski resort
Snow piles up to top of chairlift at California ski resort
New Mexico Game and Fish seeks 'professional bear huggers'
New Mexico Game and Fish seeks 'professional bear huggers'
82-year-old Virginia woman is the world's oldest female hockey player
82-year-old Virginia woman is the world's oldest female hockey player
Japanese company grows world's heaviest radish
Japanese company grows world's heaviest radish
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement