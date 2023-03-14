DNA test proves rescued puppy in Texas is 100% dog

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 14 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas said a suspected coyote named Toast will be made available for adoption after a DNA test confirmed she is 100% dog.

Dallas Animal Services said in February that a DNA test was ordered to determine whether the puppy found next to a dumpster by Dallas police was a dog, coyote or hybrid.

Advertisement

Animal Services said in a Facebook post that the DNA test results came back, proving Toast is 100% domestic dog.

The DNA test found Toast is a mix of German shepherd, Siberian husky and Australian cattle dog.

Officials said Toast will be made available for adoption.