DNA test proves rescued puppy in Texas is 100% dog

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 14 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas said a suspected coyote named Toast will be made available for adoption after a DNA test confirmed she is 100% dog. Dallas Animal Services said in February that a DNA test was ordered to determine whether the puppy found next to a dumpster by Dallas police was a dog, coyote or hybrid. Advertisement Animal Services said in a Facebook post that the DNA test results came back, proving Toast is 100% domestic dog. The DNA test found Toast is a mix of German shepherd, Siberian husky and Australian cattle dog. Officials said Toast will be made available for adoption. Read More Texas DJ's 71-year radio career earns Guinness World Record North Carolina sheep gives birth to rare quadruplets Former resident returns to North Carolina, wins $2 million lottery prize