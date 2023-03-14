Trending
Odd News
March 14, 2023 / 3:56 PM

Former resident returns to North Carolina, wins $2 million lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Former North Carolina resident Brittaney Dominguez was visiting the state when she scored the $2 million lottery prize that she said will allow her to move back. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery
March 14 (UPI) -- A former North Carolina woman was visiting a friend in her home state when she scored a $2 million lottery prize.

Brittaney Dominguez of Winfield, Ala., told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she was visiting a friend in her home state of North Carolina when she bought a $20 Mega 7's scratch-off ticket from VGO 28 on North Reilly Road in Fayetteville.

Dominguez took the ticket back to her friend's house and scratched off the $2 million top prize.

"I just couldn't believe it," Dominguez recalled. "It didn't really register."

Dominguez took her ticket back to the store to double-check her win.

"The store clerk gave me a huge hug," Dominguez said. "I told her she was my good luck charm."

Dominguez said her winnings will allow her to buy a house and move back to North Carolina. She said she is also considering making investments and starting a food truck business.

