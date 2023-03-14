Former resident returns to North Carolina, wins $2 million lottery prize

|Advertisement
Dominguez took the ticket back to her friend's house and scratched off the $2 million top prize.
"I just couldn't believe it," Dominguez recalled. "It didn't really register."
Dominguez took her ticket back to the store to double-check her win.
"The store clerk gave me a huge hug," Dominguez said. "I told her she was my good luck charm."
Dominguez said her winnings will allow her to buy a house and move back to North Carolina. She said she is also considering making investments and starting a food truck business.