Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas ordered a DNA test to determine whether a puppy found by police in Dallas is a dog or a coyote.

Dallas Animal Services said in a Facebook post that the puppy, dubbed Toast, was found by the Dallas Police Department next to a dumpster.

Police weren't sure whether the canine was a domestic dog or a coyote, and Dallas Animal Services said they weren't sure, either.

Animal services officials said they have ordered a DNA test to determine Toast's species.

Dallas Animal Services Officer Jacqui Sutherland, who is fostering Toast, said she believes the puppy is likely a domestic dog, possibly an Australian shepherd mix.

Sutherland said Toast will be made available for adoption if she turns out to be a domestic canine.