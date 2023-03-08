Trending
March 8, 2023 / 10:59 AM

Arizona resident finds bobcat lounging on dog bed

By Ben Hooper

March 8 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Arizona said a resident arrived home to discover a bobcat had entered their home and was lounging on a dog bed.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a Twitter post that the San Manuel homeowner returned home from work Monday to discover the bobcat relaxing on their dog's bed.

The homeowner contacted authorities, but "the bobcat escaped before an officer arrived," the post said.

The department reminded residents not to attempt to handle entrapped or injured wildlife without assistance from authorities.

