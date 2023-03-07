Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'

March 7 (UPI) -- A popular Australian beer is being recalled by regulators for an unusual reason -- it contains "excess alcohol."

Food Standards Australia New Zealand said Watermelon Sour Beer from Your Mates Brewing Co. contains "excess alcohol" as a result of a secondary fermentation.

Advertisement

The agency said the beer, sold at stores across Queensland and online nationwide, could pose a risk of illness due to its alcohol content.

Secondary fermentation is the aging period following the initial fermentation and is sometimes used to remove excess yeast from the beverage. An unintentional second fermentation can produce more alcohol and carbonation intended by the brewer.

"We've only seen this occur in a handful of unrefrigerated cans so far, but we take the safety of our mates and quality of our beer very seriously, so we've jumped onto this with the authorities to execute our first-ever product recall," Your Mates Brewing said in an Instagram post.