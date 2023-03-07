March 7 (UPI) -- A Baltimore golf course celebrated the end of the winter season with its annual "Superintendent's Revenge Scramble" event, which turns the course into an obstacle course for golfers and their balls.

The Saturday event at Mount Pleasant Golf Course saw golfers dealing with unusual fairway and green hazards including giant box fans, tractors, wooden pallets, garden hoses, hay bales and more.

Advertisement

"Nasty pin placements, stuff that you normally try to avoid, we give them the green light to go ahead and put a couple of them on the slopes today," Ed Miller, Mount Pleasant's golf professional, told WBAL-TV.

The golf course's website states the goal of the Superintendent's Revenge Scramble is to make the day "interesting and fun" for the grounds staff and players alike.