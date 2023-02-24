Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 24, 2023 / 2:16 PM

Escaped monkey found two days later in Kentucky

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Kentucky helped a resident reunite with their unusual escaped pet -- a capuchin monkey.

The Lexington Police Department said officers received a call Tuesday about a missing monkey named Max.

Advertisement

"Max and his family were traveling on I-75 when they were involved in a collision," the department said in a Facebook post. "During the crash, Max got loose and his family was unable to locate him, but they never gave up hope of finding him."

Road crews working Thursday on Interstate 75 spotted Max near the road and contacted police.

"Officers, along with members of the Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control, were able to contact Max's family and reunite them," the department said.

Read More

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar breaks selfie world record Missing cat reunited with owner after 9 years in Virginia Bear escapes from St. Louis Zoo enclosure for second time in month

Latest Headlines

50-year-old message in a bottle found in Pennsylvania park
Odd News // 15 minutes ago
50-year-old message in a bottle found in Pennsylvania park
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A visitor to a state park in Pennsylvania found a bottle on the ground in the woods that contained a message from a family camping trip 50 years earlier.
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar breaks selfie world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar breaks selfie world record
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Indian actor Akshay Kumar broke a Guinness World Record by snapping selfies with 184 fans in 3 minutes.
Missing cat reunited with owner after 9 years in Virginia
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Missing cat reunited with owner after 9 years in Virginia
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Virginia said a cat missing for 9 years was reunited with her owner after showing up on a local resident's porch.
Bear escapes from St. Louis Zoo enclosure for second time in month
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bear escapes from St. Louis Zoo enclosure for second time in month
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Zoo was placed on lockdown Thursday when an Andean bear escaped from his habitat for the second time this month.
Cow that fell into Italian lake gets a helicopter lift to safety
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Cow that fell into Italian lake gets a helicopter lift to safety
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A cow that fell into an Italian lake while grazing ended up on the other side of the water and was airlifted to safety by a helicopter.
North Carolina man's lottery ticket mistake leads to $218,613 jackpot
Odd News // 23 hours ago
North Carolina man's lottery ticket mistake leads to $218,613 jackpot
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who made a mistake when attempting to buy his ticket for a Cash 5 lottery drawing said the error led to his winning a $218,613 prize.
Mississippi Lego club outfits injured turtle with new wheels
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Mississippi Lego club outfits injured turtle with new wheels
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Mississippi box turtle that lost his back legs is getting around on his own again thanks to a set of wheels custom built by a team of young Lego enthusiasts.
Digger scoops trapped sheep out of deep silt
Odd News // 1 day ago
Digger scoops trapped sheep out of deep silt
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A sheep stuck in muddy silt in New Zealand was rescued with the use of a digger -- and the rescue was caught on camera.
Welsh family's 14.21-pound sunflower head breaks world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Welsh family's 14.21-pound sunflower head breaks world record
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A family of Welsh farmers broke their own Guinness World Record when they harvested a sunflower head that weighed 14.21 pounds.
Owl crashes through window into Massachusetts home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Owl crashes through window into Massachusetts home
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts responded to a home where a barred owl crashed its way in through a window and managed to avoid serious injury.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bear escapes from St. Louis Zoo enclosure for second time in month
Bear escapes from St. Louis Zoo enclosure for second time in month
Welsh family's 14.21-pound sunflower head breaks world record
Welsh family's 14.21-pound sunflower head breaks world record
California man selling his 'CASH' vanity plate for $2 million
California man selling his 'CASH' vanity plate for $2 million
Unpublished JFK photo from day of assassination found in thrift store CD case
Unpublished JFK photo from day of assassination found in thrift store CD case
Cow that fell into Italian lake gets a helicopter lift to safety
Cow that fell into Italian lake gets a helicopter lift to safety
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement