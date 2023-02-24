Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Kentucky helped a resident reunite with their unusual escaped pet -- a capuchin monkey.

The Lexington Police Department said officers received a call Tuesday about a missing monkey named Max.

"Max and his family were traveling on I-75 when they were involved in a collision," the department said in a Facebook post. "During the crash, Max got loose and his family was unable to locate him, but they never gave up hope of finding him."

Road crews working Thursday on Interstate 75 spotted Max near the road and contacted police.

"Officers, along with members of the Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control, were able to contact Max's family and reunite them," the department said.