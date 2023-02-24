Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Virginia said a cat missing for 9 years was reunited with her owner after showing up on a local resident's porch.

Henrico County Police said in a Facebook post that its Animal Protection Unit dispatched an animal protection officer on Tuesday when a local resident called to report a stray cat had taken up residence on their porch and was refusing to leave.

The officer brought the cat back to the county shelter, where the feline was scanned for a microchip and identified as Piper, a cat reported missing 9 years earlier.

"After searching for so long, the owner eventually marked her as deceased with the microchip company. However, Piper clearly had other plans," the post said.

The post included photos of Piper reuniting with her owner.

"The moral of the story, microchips help pets get back to their family. Make sure to microchip your pet, and keep your contact info up to date," the post said.