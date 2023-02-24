Trending
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar breaks selfie world record

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Indian actor Akshay Kumar broke a Guinness World Record by snapping selfies with 184 fans in 3 minutes.

Kumar took on the record for most selfies taken in 3 minutes at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

More than 240 fans split into two lines and Kumar stood between them, so he could quickly pivot and snap a new selfie with another fan.

Kumar took 209 photos in the allotted time, but some were disqualified due to poor quality. He successfully broke the record with 184 selfies, beating British man James Smith's record of 168.

Kumar attempted the record while promoting his film Selfiee, which opens Friday.

Previous holders of the record include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Donnie Wahlberg.

