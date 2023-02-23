Trending
Feb. 23, 2023 / 4:51 PM

Bear escapes from St. Louis Zoo enclosure for second time in month

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Zoo was placed on lockdown Thursday when an Andean bear escaped from his habitat for the second time this month.

Zoo officials said the 4-year-old bear, named Ben, escaped from his outdoor habitat about 1 p.m., and they implemented a lockdown, with guests being escorted to indoor facilities.

Ben was safely recaptured about an hour later in the River's Edge area of the zoo, near his enclosure.

The bear previously escaped from his enclosure Feb. 7, when he tampered with the steel mesh surrounding the exhibit, causing a cable to break.

The zoo said steel cargo clips have been added to reinforce the enclosure, but Ben still managed to escape again. The method of his most recent escape was unclear Thursday.

Officials said they are looking into further measures to secure the habitat.

