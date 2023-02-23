Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A family of Welsh farmers broke their own Guinness World Record when they harvested a sunflower head that weighed 14.21 pounds.

Cwbran farmer Kevin Fortey, 44, grew the massive sunflower with help from his brother, Gareth; son, Jamie; and mother, Marjorie.

Advertisement

The sunflower weighed 2.71 pounds more than the Fortey family's previous record-breaking sunflower head, which was harvested in 2021.

"I was shocked by the weight of this monster flower," Fortey told Guinness World Records.

The sunflower is from a family seed line called the Fortey Giant Sunflower. The family said the line stretches back more than 100 years.

"Growing any plant takes time, dedication, commitment, experience and skill. The heavier-headed sunflower plants need a better-planned structure to grow up as the sheer weight of the heads couldn't be grown without some form of support," Fortey said.