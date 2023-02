A Texas fire department came to the rescue of a calf that fell to the bottom of a 40-foot-deep well. Photo courtesy of the Comanche VFD/Facebook

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas conducted an unusual rescue when a prized breeding calf fell to the bottom of a more than century-old well. The Comanche Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to Crosswind Ranch when owner Jason Davis reported one of his calves had fallen into a 40-foot-deep well. Advertisement

"An attempt was made to use the landowner's 32 foot extension ladder to allow a firefighter to climb down, but the ladder was not long enough," the department said in a Facebook post.

The rescuers ended up using Davis' skid-steer's adjustable arm as a pulley with the winch and cable from a fire truck.

Firefighter Martijn Verschueren was lowered into the well and used a utility bag as a harness for the calf to hoisted to safety.

The calf was free of serious injuries, the department said.