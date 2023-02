Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts responded to a home where a barred owl crashed its way in through a window and managed to avoid serious injury.

The Northampton Police Department said in a Facebook post that animal control officers responded to a residence Wednesday where a barred owl crashed through a window.

The animal control officers were "able to determine there were no injuries" to the owl, the post said.

The owl was released back into the wild.