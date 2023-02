Claude Arthur Stuart Hamrick of San Jose, Calif., is selling the rights to his "CASH" personalized license plate for $2 million. Photo by Ralphs_Fotos/Pixabay.com

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A California man who has had a customized license plate reading "CASH" registered in his name since 1970 is now selling the plate with an asking price of $2 million. Claude Arthur Stuart Hamrick, 83, a retired San Jose patent lawyer, is offering the rights to his vanity plate for sale via website PlateBroker.com. Advertisement

Hamrick said his license plate has read "CASH" since 1970.

"Every time I traded cars, the dealers tried to buy it from me. Every car dealer in San Jose wanted that plate," Hamrick told the San Jose Mercury News. "I told them I wouldn't sell it for a million dollars."

Hamrick is sticking with that statement, asking for $2 million.

License plate rights have made for lucrative sales in the past. Delaware, a state where low-numbered license plates are highly sought-after, saw a plate featuring the number 20 sell for $410,000 in 2018.