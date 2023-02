Thomas Kirsch went to a store to buy charcoal for his cookout and purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $300,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who went to the store to buy charcoal for a cookout picked up a lottery ticket that turned out to be a $300,000 winner. Thomas Kirsch of Norfolk told Virginia Lottery officials he went to the Food Lion in Norfolk to pick up charcoal to have a Sunday cookout when he decided to also buy a $300,000 Jumbo Cash scratch-off lottery ticket. Advertisement

Kirsch said he was stunned to reveal the $300,000 top prize.

"I'm so excited," Kirsch said. "We just couldn't believe it!"

The winner said his cookout also went off without a hitch.

"It was great," he said. "The rain stopped just in time."