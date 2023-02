Victoria Rudzewicz told Michigan Lottery officials she was unaware that she had entered the second-chance drawing that earned her a $100,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who won $100,000 from a second-chance lottery drawing said she hadn't even realized she was playing the game. Victoria Rudzewicz, 75, of White Lake, told Michigan Lottery officials she didn't know that using the Michigan Lottery app to scan her non-winning $6,000,000 Jackpot tickets automatically entered her in a second-chance drawing. Advertisement

"I scan all of my tickets on the Michigan Lottery app to check them, but I didn't know I was entering a second chance giveaway by scanning my non-winning $6,000,000 Jackpot tickets," Rudzewicz said. "When I saw an email from the Lottery informing me I'd won a $100,000 prize, I was ecstatic, but I wasn't sure if it was real."

Rudzewicz said the reality didn't set in until later.

"I got a call from the Lottery shortly after receiving the email and that's when I knew it was real. It was so exciting! I called my daughter right away to tell her the good news," she said.

Rudzewicz said she plans to use some of her winnings to take a vacation to Florida with her daughter. She said the rest will go into savings.

Advertisement