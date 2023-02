A Missouri woman who won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket said her kids thought the winning ticket was "a prank." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who won a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said it took some work to convince her kids that the ticket wasn't "a prank." The Missouri Lottery said the woman bought her Millionaire Blowout scratch-off ticket from the Hy-Vee store on West Broadway in Columbia.

"I've played it a couple of times before," the winner told officials of the scratch-off game.

The woman said she took the ticket home and scratched-off a $50,000 prize. Her family was skeptical.

"I told my kids, and they thought it was a prank," she said.

The winner was eventually able to convince her family the ticket was real and visited lottery headquarters in Jefferson City to collect her prize.

The Missouri Lottery said two top prizes of $5 million, nine $1 million prizes and 27 prizes of $50,000 remain in the Millionaire Blowout game.