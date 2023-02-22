Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 22, 2023 / 1:14 PM

Mysterious iron orb washes up on Japanese beach

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Japanese authorities are investigating the origins of a mysterious iron ball that washed up on a Hamamatsu City beach.

The orb, which measures nearly 5 feet in diameter, prompted police to close off Enshu beach out of fears it could be a mine or other explosive device, but an X-ray of the ball determined it was hollow.

Advertisement

Two raised handles on the surface of the ball led to speculation it could be a mooring buoy that came loose and floated away from its intended location.

Police said the Japanese military and coast guard are reviewing photos of the object in an attempt to identify it.

Read More

Capybara safely recaptured after farm escape in Taiwan Radio host sets world record for topping pancakes Unpublished JFK photo from day of assassination found in thrift store CD case

Latest Headlines

Arizona dog's tongue dubbed the longest in the world by Guinness World Records
Odd News // 32 minutes ago
Arizona dog's tongue dubbed the longest in the world by Guinness World Records
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An Arizona dog whose tongue is 3.74 inches longer than his snout was awarded the Guinness World Record for longest tongue on a living dog.
Capybara safely recaptured after farm escape in Taiwan
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Capybara safely recaptured after farm escape in Taiwan
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Taiwan were dispatched to capture an unusual escaped animal wandering loose -- a capybara.
Radio host sets world record for topping pancakes
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Radio host sets world record for topping pancakes
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A British radio host broke a Guinness World Record live on the air by topping 10 pancakes with sugar and lemon.
Unpublished JFK photo from day of assassination found in thrift store CD case
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Unpublished JFK photo from day of assassination found in thrift store CD case
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A Texas man who bought a second-hand CD from a small-town thrift shop made a surprising discovery inside the case -- a Polaroid photo of President John F. Kennedy on the day of his assassination.
Factory-sealed first-generation iPhone sells for over $63,000
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Factory-sealed first-generation iPhone sells for over $63,000
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A first-generation iPhone, still unopened and plastic wrapped in the box, was auctioned for more than $63,000.
Man with world's longest tongue uses it to paint
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man with world's longest tongue uses it to paint
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A California man whose 3.97-inch tongue earned him a Guinness World Record said he has found an unusual way to put his unique muscle to work -- painting.
$100,000 winner didn't realize she had entered second-chance lottery drawing
Odd News // 22 hours ago
$100,000 winner didn't realize she had entered second-chance lottery drawing
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who won $100,000 from a second-chance lottery drawing said she hadn't even realized she was playing the game.
Large herd of elk stops traffic on British Columbia road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Large herd of elk stops traffic on British Columbia road
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man captured footage when his morning commute was interrupted by a large herd of elk that stopped traffic by crossing the road all at once.
California man earns world record for 2,995 consecutive Disneyland visits
Odd News // 1 day ago
California man earns world record for 2,995 consecutive Disneyland visits
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A California man who visited the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim for 2,995 consecutive days was rewarded with a Guinness World Records certificate.
Woman runs 100 miles in under 13 hours, breaks her own record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman runs 100 miles in under 13 hours, breaks her own record
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A record-breaking long-distance runner added a new title to her name when she ran a distance of 100 miles in 12 hours, 41 minutes and 11 seconds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Unpublished JFK photo from day of assassination found in thrift store CD case
Unpublished JFK photo from day of assassination found in thrift store CD case
Birders ask fans of Flaco, the Central Park owl, to be respectful
Birders ask fans of Flaco, the Central Park owl, to be respectful
Letter from 1916 arrives at London man's home
Letter from 1916 arrives at London man's home
Plane spends 16 hours in the air, ends up back at same New Zealand airport
Plane spends 16 hours in the air, ends up back at same New Zealand airport
Man with world's longest tongue uses it to paint
Man with world's longest tongue uses it to paint
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement