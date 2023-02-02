Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 12:00 PM

30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records

By Doug Cunningham

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records introduced Bobi, the world's oldest dog ever. Bobi is 30 years, 266 days old.

Guinness said in a statement Thursday that the Portugese dog took the record from a 23-year-old dog named Spike who was named the world's oldest living dog in January.

Advertisement

Bobi, Guiness said, has broken the nearly century-old record for the oldest dog ever. That was set by Bluey, an Australian cattle-dog who lived 29 years, 5 months between 1910 and 1939.

"Bobi is 30 years 266 days old as of February 1, 2023. He has lived his entire life with the Costa family in the rural village of Conqueiros, in Leiria, Portugal," the Guinness statement said.

"Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed of livestock guardian dog with an average life expectancy of 12-14 years."

Bobi's age has been confirmed through a 1992 registration with the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria.

According to Guinness, Bobi's age was also confirmed by the Portuguese pet database SIAC.

Advertisement

Bobi's age isn't the only miracle of his life. He was one of several puppies born in an outbuilding belonging to the Costa family. But it was decided not to keep them.

"Unfortunately, at that time it was considered normal by older people who could not have more animals at home...to bury the animals in a hole so that they would not survive," Leonel Costa explained.

He said his parents quickly removed the puppies but left Bobi behind by mistake.

According to the Costa family, Bobi was never chained or attached to a leash and has always roamed the farmland and forests near the Costa home.

Bobi has always eaten human food rather than standard dog food, according to Leonel Costa.

Read More

Idaho man sets new fist bumps world record Newly discovered giant waterlily species breaks world records 'Live' producers break world record for putting on sweaters in 30 seconds

Latest Headlines

Michigan woman's 'tough day' improves after winning $100,000 from lotto app
Odd News // 4 minutes ago
Michigan woman's 'tough day' improves after winning $100,000 from lotto app
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman won $100,000 after she randomly decided to play a lottery game on her phone.
Video captures scene as boulder crashes through house in Hawaii
Odd News // 1 day ago
Video captures scene as boulder crashes through house in Hawaii
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Honolulu are looking into a surreal incident in which a boulder smashed through the living room of new suburban home, narrowly missing the family who had only recently moved in.
South Carolina Powerball jackpot climbs to $653 million
Odd News // 2 days ago
South Carolina Powerball jackpot climbs to $653 million
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- South Carolina's Education Lottery Powerball draw failed to produce a jackpot winner overnight, but a lucky player did win $50,000 after buying a ticket at a convenience store in the historic city of Conway.
Newly discovered giant waterlily species breaks world records
Odd News // 2 days ago
Newly discovered giant waterlily species breaks world records
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A large species of waterlily native to South America has broken several world records, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. The species, Victoria boliviana, was only recently identified as a distinct species.
Red panda escapes from San Diego Zoo enclosure
Odd News // 2 days ago
Red panda escapes from San Diego Zoo enclosure
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A red panda surprised visitors at the San Diego Zoo when it climbed a tree and escaped its enclosure before zookeepers were able to lure it back hours later.
Zoos making cockroaches a Valentine's tradition
Odd News // 2 days ago
Zoos making cockroaches a Valentine's tradition
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- An obscure act of love, or pettiness, is becoming a popular tradition at zoos for Valentine's Day.
Michigan woman uses $5 free play coupon on lottery ticket, wins $300K
Odd News // 3 days ago
Michigan woman uses $5 free play coupon on lottery ticket, wins $300K
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- An anonymous Michigan woman won $300K after spending just $5 to buy a Pick-Six lottery ticket.
Wrestling otters slip, slide on ice at Yellowstone National Park
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wrestling otters slip, slide on ice at Yellowstone National Park
A family of otters are having the time of their lives playing on the ice. Slipping, sliding, and rolling all over each other. They eventually swim away. Watch the video from Yellowstone National Park.
Idaho man sets new fist bumps world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Idaho man sets new fist bumps world record
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- David Rush broke the previous Guinness World Record for the most alternating fist bumps in 30 seconds.
Arkansas refuge caring for serval that spent 6 months on the loose in Missouri
Odd News // 1 week ago
Arkansas refuge caring for serval that spent 6 months on the loose in Missouri
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A wildlife refuge in Arkansas said an African serval cat on the loose in Missouri for at least six months has been safely captured on a farm and will have a new home at the refuge.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Video captures scene as boulder crashes through house in Hawaii
Video captures scene as boulder crashes through house in Hawaii
Zoos making cockroaches a Valentine's tradition
Zoos making cockroaches a Valentine's tradition
Newly discovered giant waterlily species breaks world records
Newly discovered giant waterlily species breaks world records
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Wrestling otters slip, slide on ice at Yellowstone National Park
Wrestling otters slip, slide on ice at Yellowstone National Park
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement