Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 31, 2023 / 11:48 AM

Newly discovered giant waterlily species breaks world records

By Patrick Hilsman

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A species of giant waterlily native to South America has broken several world records, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Guinness Book of World Records has acknowledged Victoria boliviana as the largest species of waterlilly, the largest waterlily leaf and the largest undivided leaf.

Advertisement

The species was only recently identified as a distinct species by a team of researchers headed by Kew Garden's scientific and botanical research horticulturalist Carlos Magdalena.

The species was present in the Royal Botanic Gardens in London for 177 years. Prior to the discovery of the distinct species, the gigantic waterlilies were believed to belong to a separate species, Victoria amazonica.

The new species is the first new species of giant waterlily to be discovered in over 100 years.

"It's official: Victoria boliviana is the world's largest giant waterlily. The discovery made last year now holds the Guinness World Records titles for: Largest species of waterlily, largest waterlily leaf, largest undivided leaf," Kew Gardens tweeted Monday.

Victoria boliviana lily pads are able to support up to 176 pounds of weight and can grow larger than ten feet across. The latest specimen recorded was grown at the La Rinconada gardens in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, measures 10 feet 6 inches in diameter.

Read More

Idaho man sets new fist bumps world record Mouse at San Diego Zoo believed to be world's oldest at 9 years old 31-foot-tall unicycle breaks Guinness World Record

Latest Headlines

Red panda escapes from San Diego Zoo enclosure
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Red panda escapes from San Diego Zoo enclosure
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A red panda surprised visitors at the San Diego Zoo when it climbed a tree and escaped its enclosure before zookeepers were able to lure it back hours later.
Zoos making cockroaches a Valentine's tradition
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Zoos making cockroaches a Valentine's tradition
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- An obscure act of love, or pettiness, is becoming a popular tradition at zoos for Valentine's Day.
Michigan woman uses $5 free play coupon on lottery ticket, wins $300K
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan woman uses $5 free play coupon on lottery ticket, wins $300K
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- An anonymous Michigan woman won $300K after spending just $5 to buy a Pick-Six lottery ticket.
Wrestling otters slip, slide on ice at Yellowstone National Park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wrestling otters slip, slide on ice at Yellowstone National Park
A family of otters are having the time of their lives playing on the ice. Slipping, sliding, and rolling all over each other. They eventually swim away. Watch the video from Yellowstone National Park.
Idaho man sets new fist bumps world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man sets new fist bumps world record
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- David Rush broke the previous Guinness World Record for the most alternating fist bumps in 30 seconds.
Arkansas refuge caring for serval that spent 6 months on the loose in Missouri
Odd News // 6 days ago
Arkansas refuge caring for serval that spent 6 months on the loose in Missouri
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A wildlife refuge in Arkansas said an African serval cat on the loose in Missouri for at least six months has been safely captured on a farm and will have a new home at the refuge.
'Live' producers break world record for putting on sweaters in 30 seconds
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Live' producers break world record for putting on sweaters in 30 seconds
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A pair of producers for "Live with Kelly and Ryan" succeeded where the hosts failed and broke a Guinness World Record for donning the most sweaters in 30 seconds.
Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home
Odd News // 3 days ago
Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A snake catcher in Queensland, Australia, responded to a home to help with an unusual situation -- a 4-foot snake in the toilet.
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Odd News // 3 days ago
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Japanese YouTuber created a custom setup to allow his pet fish to play Pokémon on his Nintendo Switch, but a malfunction led to the fish spending money at the eShop and revealing its owner's credit card information.
Belated Christmas celebration leads to $150,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Belated Christmas celebration leads to $150,000 lottery prize
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said a belated Christmas celebration led to her winning a $150,000 lottery jackpot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wrestling otters slip, slide on ice at Yellowstone National Park
Wrestling otters slip, slide on ice at Yellowstone National Park
Website offers $1,000 to a couple willing to build IKEA furniture
Website offers $1,000 to a couple willing to build IKEA furniture
Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home
Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home
Massive eel found washed up on Texas beach
Massive eel found washed up on Texas beach
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement