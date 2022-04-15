Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 15, 2022 / 2:49 PM

21-year-old chihuahua confirmed as the world's oldest dog

By Ben Hooper

April 15 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records said a chihuahua in Florida named TobyKeith was dubbed the world's oldest dog living at the age of 21 years and 66 days.

Gisela Shore of Greenacres said she adopted TobyKeith from a shelter when he was only a few months old.

Advertisement

"I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer," Shore told Guinness World Records.

"I met with the elderly couple and I was introduced to a tiny tan chihuahua. They had named him Peanut Butter. I later changed his name to TobyKeith," she said.

Shore said she started to suspect TobyKeith might be the oldest dog in the world when he turned 20.

Guinness confirmed TobyKeith's age as 21 years and 66 days on March 16 of this year, confirming his status as the oldest dog living.

Advertisement

Chihuahuas typically live to be 12-18 years old.

"People can't believe how good he looks for his age," Shore said.

The oldest dog ever recorded was an Australian cattle dog named Bluey. The canine died at the age of 29 years and 5 months on Nov. 14, 1939.

Read More

Odd Australia: 'roo on the roof, M&M's stacking, long-lost surfboard Tennessee trooper uses tape measure to wrangle loose pig on the highway 'Have you seen my wheels?' Tires taken from digital sign on Ontario road

Latest Headlines

'Have you seen my wheels?' Tires taken from digital sign on Ontario road
Odd News // 1 hour ago
'Have you seen my wheels?' Tires taken from digital sign on Ontario road
April 15 (UPI) -- An Ontario county reprogrammed a digital sign parked at the side of a road with an urgent inquiry: "Have you seen my wheels?"
Tennessee trooper uses tape measure to wrangle loose pig on the highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Tennessee trooper uses tape measure to wrangle loose pig on the highway
April 15 (UPI) -- A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who found himself chasing a loose pig on the highway without a lasso handy ended up using a tape measure to tie the hog.
Odd Australia: 'roo on the roof, M&M's stacking, long-lost surfboard
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Odd Australia: 'roo on the roof, M&M's stacking, long-lost surfboard
April 15 (UPI) -- Australia has a well-earned reputation for odd news, being the home of a kangaroo on the roof of a home, a tree bearing 10 different fruits and animals hitching a ride on the back of a venomous snake.
Wandering polar bear caught on camera climbing on roof of house
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Wandering polar bear caught on camera climbing on roof of house
A polar bear was caught on videotape climbing onto the roof of a house in St. Anthony, Newfoundland, Canada.
Brown pelican rescued in Florida after hook gets stuck in neck
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Brown pelican rescued in Florida after hook gets stuck in neck
April 15 (UPI) -- An adult brown pelican was rescued near Beautiful Island in Fort Myers, Fla., after it became stuck in a mangrove due to a fishing hook stuck in its neck.
North Carolina woman scores second big lottery win
Odd News // 6 hours ago
North Carolina woman scores second big lottery win
April 15 (UPI) -- Judy Marshburn of Spring Hope, N.C., has netted her second lottery win after getting the top prize of $700,00 from a scratch-off ticket.
National Griper's Day started in 1984 to give voice to complaints
Odd News // 8 hours ago
National Griper's Day started in 1984 to give voice to complaints
April 15 (UPI) -- National Griper's Day, celebrated annually on April 15, was created by a freelance writer in 1984 to give people a chance to air their complaints.
Father, son hang 10 clothing items to break world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Father, son hang 10 clothing items to break world record
April 14 (UPI) -- A father and son team broke a Guinness World Record in Britain by hanging up 10 items of clothing in 56.87 seconds.
Wallaby escapes Memphis Zoo amid thunderstorms
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Wallaby escapes Memphis Zoo amid thunderstorms
April 14 (UPI) -- The Memphis Zoo in Tennessee said a wallaby escaped its new marsupial exhibit amid flash flooding from severe thunderstorms.
Receipt for invisible artwork auctioned for nearly $1.2 million
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Receipt for invisible artwork auctioned for nearly $1.2 million
April 14 (UPI) -- A receipt for a piece of "invisible art" by French artist Yves Klein surpassed expectations by selling for nearly $1.2 million at an auction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cockatiel lost for three years identified with help from TV theme song
Cockatiel lost for three years identified with help from TV theme song
Teacher wins $50,000 from scratch-off husband bought to cheer her up
Teacher wins $50,000 from scratch-off husband bought to cheer her up
Minnesota family dubbed world's tallest by Guinness World Records
Minnesota family dubbed world's tallest by Guinness World Records
Missouri woman plays same lottery numbers for over 20 years, wins $50,000
Missouri woman plays same lottery numbers for over 20 years, wins $50,000
Florida man saw 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 292 times in theaters
Florida man saw 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 292 times in theaters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement