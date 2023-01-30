A family of otters are having the time of their lives playing on the ice. Slipping, sliding, and rolling all over each other. They eventually swim away.

Thirty-five-year-old wildlife guide for Yellowstone Adventure Tours Andrea Baratte loves seeing these adorable otters in the park. She shared the captured footage and story with LatestSightings.com.

"River otters are part of the weasel family. They are extremely high-energy animals that are constantly on the move," she said. "You never know where they are as they have extremely large territories. Their thick fur protects them against Yellowstone's icy winters.

"I am lucky enough to see the special animals once or twice a month They are not often spotted so it is always a treat seeing them."

"Otters are great swimmers with the ability to hold their breath for up to 8 minutes," she said. "Their webbed feet and powerful tails help them to navigate through the water. They often disappear under the ice, and I have no idea where they are going to pop out. I am always super happy to see them and the kids and guests love watching them as well."

