Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 30, 2023 / 10:39 AM

Wrestling otters slip, slide on ice at Yellowstone National Park

By LatestSightings.com

A family of otters are having the time of their lives playing on the ice. Slipping, sliding, and rolling all over each other. They eventually swim away.

Thirty-five-year-old wildlife guide for Yellowstone Adventure Tours Andrea Baratte loves seeing these adorable otters in the park. She shared the captured footage and story with LatestSightings.com.

Advertisement

"River otters are part of the weasel family. They are extremely high-energy animals that are constantly on the move," she said. "You never know where they are as they have extremely large territories. Their thick fur protects them against Yellowstone's icy winters.

"I am lucky enough to see the special animals once or twice a month They are not often spotted so it is always a treat seeing them."

"Otters are great swimmers with the ability to hold their breath for up to 8 minutes," she said. "Their webbed feet and powerful tails help them to navigate through the water. They often disappear under the ice, and I have no idea where they are going to pop out. I am always super happy to see them and the kids and guests love watching them as well."

Advertisement

The post Wrestling Otters Slip and Slide on Ice appeared first on Latest Sightings.

Read More

Eagle mistakes golf ball for egg in Kruger National Park Dog rescued from frigid North Carolina river Firefighters rescue bull stranded in river

Latest Headlines

Michigan woman uses $5 free play coupon on lottery ticket, wins $300K
Odd News // 32 minutes ago
Michigan woman uses $5 free play coupon on lottery ticket, wins $300K
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- An anonymous Michigan woman won $300K after spending just $5 to buy a Pick-Six lottery ticket.
Idaho man sets new fist bumps world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Idaho man sets new fist bumps world record
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- David Rush broke the previous Guinness World Record for the most alternating fist bumps in 30 seconds.
Arkansas refuge caring for serval that spent 6 months on the loose in Missouri
Odd News // 5 days ago
Arkansas refuge caring for serval that spent 6 months on the loose in Missouri
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A wildlife refuge in Arkansas said an African serval cat on the loose in Missouri for at least six months has been safely captured on a farm and will have a new home at the refuge.
'Live' producers break world record for putting on sweaters in 30 seconds
Odd News // 2 days ago
'Live' producers break world record for putting on sweaters in 30 seconds
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A pair of producers for "Live with Kelly and Ryan" succeeded where the hosts failed and broke a Guinness World Record for donning the most sweaters in 30 seconds.
Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home
Odd News // 2 days ago
Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A snake catcher in Queensland, Australia, responded to a home to help with an unusual situation -- a 4-foot snake in the toilet.
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Odd News // 2 days ago
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Japanese YouTuber created a custom setup to allow his pet fish to play Pokémon on his Nintendo Switch, but a malfunction led to the fish spending money at the eShop and revealing its owner's credit card information.
Belated Christmas celebration leads to $150,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Belated Christmas celebration leads to $150,000 lottery prize
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said a belated Christmas celebration led to her winning a $150,000 lottery jackpot.
Mouse at San Diego Zoo believed to be world's oldest at 9 years old
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mouse at San Diego Zoo believed to be world's oldest at 9 years old
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Officials with the San Diego Zoo said it is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for a Pacific pocket mouse believed to be the oldest in the world at the age of 9.
Massive eel found washed up on Texas beach
Odd News // 2 days ago
Massive eel found washed up on Texas beach
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Texas researcher captured video of a rare discovery he made on a beach -- a 4-foot long American eel.
Dog rescued from frigid North Carolina river
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dog rescued from frigid North Carolina river
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A North Carolina animal shelter said a dog rescued from a turbulent and frigid river evaded injury and has now been placed in a foster home.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home
Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home
Website offers $1,000 to a couple willing to build IKEA furniture
Website offers $1,000 to a couple willing to build IKEA furniture
Eagle mistakes golf ball for egg in Kruger National Park
Eagle mistakes golf ball for egg in Kruger National Park
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Massive eel found washed up on Texas beach
Massive eel found washed up on Texas beach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement