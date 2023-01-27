Trending
Jan. 27, 2023 / 12:11 PM

Dog rescued from frigid North Carolina river

By Ben Hooper
A dog is settling into a North Carolina foster home after being rescued from the French Broad River by a pair of bystanders. Photo courtesy of the Asheville Humane Society/Facebook
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A North Carolina animal shelter said a dog rescued from a turbulent and frigid river evaded injury and has now been placed in a foster home.

The Asheville Humane Society said in a Facebook post that two women walking near the French Broad River when a small dog darted past them and "tumbled into the river."

"The women called Asheville Animal Services and waited for them to arrive, but within minutes the miniature poodle mix began to go under the water. One of the women quickly dove into the river to pull him out," the post said.

Asheville Animal Control Officer Becky Doty arrived on the scene moments later.

"It had stormed the previous day, so the river level was high with powerful currents. The water was freezing," Doty said in the post. "He was very lucky that the two women were there. They are heroes."

The dog was found to be uninjured, but was "traumatized and shaking with fright," the humane society said.

The canine, dubbed Riu, was taken to a foster home, where his new carers said he is now doing well.

The humane society said Riu will soon be available for adoption.

