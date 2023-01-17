Wandering sheep rescued from frozen lake in Michigan

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan came to the rescue of a sheep that wandered out onto a frozen lake and partially fell through the ice.

The Brighton Area Fire Authority said in a Facebook post that rescue crews responded Sunday when a sheep wandered out onto the ice covering Lake Chemung and became stuck when its front legs fell through the ice.

"As many of you know our ice is unpredictable and our crews made a quick rescue of the animal," the post said.

The sheep was not seriously injured and was returned to its owner.