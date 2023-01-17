Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.

The Monmouth County SPCA said in a Facebook post that a member of the public called the organization Saturday night to report an alligator in a plastic container in the empty lot next to his home.

Advertisement

"The young alligator was brought back to the shelter and given a clean tank that allowed proper air circulation and is being kept in a climate-controlled area," the post said. "The alligator will be transferred to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife shortly."

The alligator is believed to be a pet that was abandoned by its owner. Alligators and caimans are not legal to keep as pets in New Jersey.