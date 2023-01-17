Australian woman breaks archery world record using her feet

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- An Australian contortionist stood on her hands and used her feet to shoot an arrow 59 feet and 11 inches into a target for a Guinness World Record.

Shannen Jones said she practiced foot archery for six years before deciding to take on the Guinness World Record for farthest arrow shot using feet.

Jones announced in an Instagram post that she received word from Guinness World Records that her attempt was successful.

She posted a behind-the-scenes video showing how she shot the arrow from a distance of 59 feet and 11 inches and struck the center of a 4.7-inch diameter target.

The previous record stood at about 40 feet.