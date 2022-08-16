Trending
Aug. 16, 2022 / 10:58 AM

Couple thinks they won $360 in lottery, turns out to be $360,000

By Justin Klawans
A Washington couple thought that they won $360 in the lottery, only to realize that their ticket had actually netted them $360,000. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A Lynwood, Wash. couple thought that they had won $360 in the state's lottery, until they took a closer look -- and realized that they had actually won $360,000.

The anonymous couple purchased the winning ticket at a local grocery store, according to Washington's Lottery. Following the drawing, the husband went back to the store to try and see if he had won anything.

That was when he was told that the prize was too large to be cashed at the store, and that he would have to go to a lottery office -- a fact that confused the man because the store limit was up to $600.

It was then that the store clerk finally made him aware of how much his winning lottery ticket was really worth.

The man reportedly said, "I need to go cash this!" and ran out of the store.

The couple were reportedly "shocked" to discover that the piece of paper could be worth so much money.

According to Washington's Lottery, the couple immediately wrote a $10,000 check to their son and daughter-in-law, who have a baby on the way.

The rest of the money, the couple told lottery officials, would be used towards their retirement funds.

While this may have not been the couple's first time playing the lottery, others seem to be naturals, like an 18-year-old Maryland man who won $50,000 off his first-ever scratch-off.

"I was confused and surprised at the same time," the winner told the state's lottery. "I really didn't know that I was a winner."

"[My dad] told me to cash it in as soon as possible and that is why I am here," he said.

Other people, though, are not so lucky.

On Monday, a couple in Oregon had their lottery ticket torn up by their dogs.

The Oregon Lottery received the ruined ticket, along with a picture of the suspected dogs.

Luckily, lottery officials were able to tape the ticket back together, when, as it turns out, they found that the ticket was actually a winner -- netting the couple $8.

"When I woke up it was eaten to the point that I thought it was unable to be checked," said the woman, Rachel Lamet. "But my husband thought it was hilarious and someone might get a good laugh at the very least. He said it's for sure a winner."

The couple said that they were "shocked" to receive a response from the lottery, telling them that their $8 check would be mailed out.

