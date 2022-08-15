Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 15, 2022 / 3:46 PM

Oregon couple's winning lottery ticket shredded by dogs

By Ben Hooper
1/2
Oregon couple's winning lottery ticket shredded by dogs
Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem, Ore., mailed this shredded scratch-off ticket to the Oregon Lottery after it was ripped up by their dogs, Apple and Jack. The ticket turned out to be an $8 winner. Photo courtesy of the Oregon Lottery

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Oregon Lottery officials said they were able to reconstruct an $8 winning scratch-off ticket that was torn to shreds by the winner's dogs.

Lottery officials said they received a letter from Salem residents Nathan and Rachael Lamet explaining their $3 Pharaoh's Gold Crossword ticket had been ripped to bits by Apple and Jack, their Alaska klee kai dogs.

Advertisement

The letter included the torn-up ticket and a photo of the guilty canines.

"For some reason we left the ticket on the ottoman and they decided it was delicious," Rachel Lamet told the Oregon Lottery. "I went to bed and when I woke up it was eaten to the point that I thought it was unable to be checked. But my husband thought it was hilarious and someone might get a good laugh at the very least. He said it's for sure a winner."

Lottery officials were able to piece the ticket back together and confirmed it was an $8 winner.

The Lumets said they were shocked when officials replied to their letter and said a check would be mailed to them.

"That's too funny," Rachael said. "We are definitely getting more chew toys, they go through a lot. We love them, but they are crazy sometimes."

Advertisement

Read More

Beginner's luck earns Maryland 18-year-old a $50,000 lottery prize Golf game leads North Carolina man to $250,000 lottery prize Delaware man wins second lottery jackpot in five weeks

Latest Headlines

Dog rescued after being lost in Missouri cave for up to 2 months
Odd News // 36 minutes ago
Dog rescued after being lost in Missouri cave for up to 2 months
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A team of spelunkers working to map a Missouri cave ended up rescuing a dog that may have been lost underground for up to two months.
50-pound African tortoise found wandering San Antonio park
Odd News // 1 hour ago
50-pound African tortoise found wandering San Antonio park
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Texas said they do not know how a 50-pound African spurred tortoise came to be wandering alone through a city park.
Beginner's luck earns Maryland 18-year-old a $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Beginner's luck earns Maryland 18-year-old a $50,000 lottery prize
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Maryland resident scratched off his first-ever lottery ticket and discovered he had won a $50,000 prize.
Three men break world record by visiting all 50 states in 5 days
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Three men break world record by visiting all 50 states in 5 days
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A trio of travelers broke a world record with a whirlwind trip that took them to all 50 states in 5 days, 13 hours and 10 minutes.
Police in Ohio searching for wallaby on the loose
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Police in Ohio searching for wallaby on the loose
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said they are on the hunt for a wallaby spotted wandering loose on multiple occasions in recent days.
S.C. man attempting to break his own golf cart speed record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
S.C. man attempting to break his own golf cart speed record
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man is aiming to break his own Guinness World Record by taking his custom-built golf cart to speeds exceeding 150 mph.
Australian zoo's escaped red panda captured after two days on the loose
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Australian zoo's escaped red panda captured after two days on the loose
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Officials with Australia's Adelaide Zoo said a red panda that escaped from his enclosure was safely captured after two days on the loose.
Cincinnati Zoo announces Fiona the hippo's baby brother's name: Fritz
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Cincinnati Zoo announces Fiona the hippo's baby brother's name: Fritz
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced social media star Fiona the hippo's baby brother has been dubbed Fritz after an online vote.
Trio of Malayan tiger cubs born at Arkansas Zoo
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Trio of Malayan tiger cubs born at Arkansas Zoo
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Three endangered Malayan tiger cubs were born this past weekend at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas.
New Jersey library book returned 75 years past due date
Odd News // 2 days ago
New Jersey library book returned 75 years past due date
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A New Jersey library said a former patron recently returned a book he had checked out 75 years earlier.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Intoxicated bear rescued after eating hallucinogenic honey in Turkey
Intoxicated bear rescued after eating hallucinogenic honey in Turkey
Bear scales barbed-wire fence at Air Force base in Florida
Bear scales barbed-wire fence at Air Force base in Florida
N.J. mom rents billboard to congratulate doctor daughter
N.J. mom rents billboard to congratulate doctor daughter
Maryland woman breaks powerlifting world record at Virginia competition
Maryland woman breaks powerlifting world record at Virginia competition
New Jersey library book returned 75 years past due date
New Jersey library book returned 75 years past due date
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement