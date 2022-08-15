Oregon couple's winning lottery ticket shredded by dogs

1/2

Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem, Ore., mailed this shredded scratch-off ticket to the Oregon Lottery after it was ripped up by their dogs, Apple and Jack. The ticket turned out to be an $8 winner. Photo courtesy of the Oregon Lottery

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Oregon Lottery officials said they were able to reconstruct an $8 winning scratch-off ticket that was torn to shreds by the winner's dogs. Lottery officials said they received a letter from Salem residents Nathan and Rachael Lamet explaining their $3 Pharaoh's Gold Crossword ticket had been ripped to bits by Apple and Jack, their Alaska klee kai dogs. Advertisement

The letter included the torn-up ticket and a photo of the guilty canines.

"For some reason we left the ticket on the ottoman and they decided it was delicious," Rachel Lamet told the Oregon Lottery. "I went to bed and when I woke up it was eaten to the point that I thought it was unable to be checked. But my husband thought it was hilarious and someone might get a good laugh at the very least. He said it's for sure a winner."

Lottery officials were able to piece the ticket back together and confirmed it was an $8 winner.

The Lumets said they were shocked when officials replied to their letter and said a check would be mailed to them.

"That's too funny," Rachael said. "We are definitely getting more chew toys, they go through a lot. We love them, but they are crazy sometimes."

Advertisement