An 18-year-old Laurel, Md., man said his father bought him his first-ever scratch-off ticket -- and it earned him a $50,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Maryland resident scratched off his first-ever lottery ticket and discovered he had won a $50,000 prize. The 18-year-old Laurel resident told Maryland Lottery officials his father bought the Show Me $100,000! scratch-off ticket for him from Laurel Plaza Liquors in Laurel. Advertisement

The player said he wasn't sure what he was seeing after scratching the ticket off.

"I was confused and surprised at the same time," he recalled. "I really didn't know that I was a winner."

The player said his father confirmed the ticket was a $50,000 winner. He said the father, an avid scratch-off player, has yet to win his own big prize.

"He told me to cash it in as soon as possible and that is why I am here," the winner said.

The winner said some of his prize money will go toward buying a new car.