May 27 (UPI) -- A man from Owings Mills, Md., named Charles, has won $50,000 playing the lottery by using numbers from his job. Charles purchased a $1 Pick 5 ticket with the numbers 7, 7, 1, 3 and 1. The numbers correspond to job identification codes that he uses as a medical coder. Advertisement

Charles told lottery officials that he never watches the drawings and was shocked to discover that he had won the next morning.

"It was about 6 a.m. and I checked the numbers on my phone and just about dropped the phone on the floor. And it was like, 'Okay, let me let this sink in for a minute," Charles said.

Charles then woke up his wife, Andrea, to tell her of the lottery win.

"She said, 'Get outta here!'" Charles said.

"It may have had a little more emphasis on it than that," Andrea replied.

Charles plans on using the money to get a gift for his two granddaughters who recently graduated from college.Charles and Andrea are also planning on going on vacation.

Recently, an unidentified woman from Maryland won $25,000 from a Pick 5 ticket that she received for free as part of a promotion.

