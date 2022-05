A South Carolina Education Lottery player said he bought his $2 million Powerball ticket when he went to the grocery store for milk. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said his need to pick up milk led to his winning a $2 million lottery jackpot. The Chester man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he went to the Food Lion grocery store on the JA Cochran Bypass because "I ran out of milk, and I needed it for my morning coffee."

While at the store, the man stopped at the customer service counter and purchased a Powerball ticket for the May 14 drawing.

The player discovered the next day that he had matched the first five numbers drawn, 6-40-41-45-52.

"I freaked out," the winner recalled.

The man had paid an extra $1 for the PowerPlay option, doubling his $1 million jackpot to $2 million.

"It's a large amount," he said. "I'm excited."