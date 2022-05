A Baltimore, Md., woman won a $25,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery ticket she received for free as part of a promotion. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

May 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won a $25,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery ticket that she received for free as part of a promotion. The 36-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was pleasantly surprised to receive a free Pick 5 ticket as part of the lottery's Try Pick 5 promotion, which randomly dispenses free Pick 5 tickets to players who purchase tickets for lottery drawings.

The ticket, purchased from Red Dot Liquors in Baltimore County, matched all five numbers in the May 18 midday drawing.

"I scanned it several times before I believed it was a winner," the woman said of discovering her ticket was a winner. "I play because my mom plays, so I called her immediately after seeing I won."

The woman said her mother looked up the winning numbers on the lottery's website to verify the win.

"My mom was so surprised," she said.

The winner said most of her prize money will go into savings, but some of it will allow her to take a shopping spree with her son.