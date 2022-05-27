Trending
Odd News
May 27, 2022 / 12:43 PM

1,369 people don vampire costumes for Guinness World Record in England

By Ben Hooper

May 27 (UPI) -- A group of 1,369 people in vampire costumes gathered at a 13th century abbey in England to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's Dracula and break a Guinness World Record.

English Heritage, which manages more than 400 cultural sites in the country, said its Thursday record attempt at Whitby Abbey was officially declared a new Guinness World Record for largest gathering of people dressed as vampires.

The group had aimed for 1,897 vampires in honor of the May 26, 1897, publication date of the classic novel, but the 1,369 people who gathered Thursday were enough to break the Guinness record of 1,039 people, set in Virginia in 2011.

The record attempt, which also coincided with World Dracula Day, was held at Whitby Abbey, where the Gothic architecture served as inspiration for Stoker's story.

Each participant in the record attempt was required to wear black pants, skirts or dresses with black shoes, waistcoats and shirts. They were also required to wear a black cape or collared overcoat and a set of artificial fangs.

"We'd like to say a BIG thank you to everyone who has supported us and joined us at Whitby Abbey to help make this happen -- you all looked fang-tastic," English Heritage said in a Facebook post.

