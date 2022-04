English Heritage announced it is seeking to gather 1,897 people in vampire costumes at England's Whitby Abbey to break a Guinness World Record and celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's "Dracula" being published. Photo courtesy of English Heritage

April 21 (UPI) -- A British nonprofit that maintains culturally significant sites in England announced it is seeking 1,897 people to don vampire costumes in celebration of Dracula's anniversary. English Heritage, which manages more than 400 cultural sites in the country, said it wants to break the Guinness World Record for largest gathering of people dressed as vampires May 26 at Whitby Abbey, a 13th century Gothic abbey that served as inspiration for Bram Stoker's classic vampire novel. Advertisement

The record currently stands at 1,039, set in Virginia in 2011, so the attempt needs at least 1,040 vampires to succeed. Organizers said they are hoping to gather a total 1,897 people in honor of the 125th anniversary of Dracula being published in 1897.

Organizers said Guinness World Records has strict regulations for what counts as vampire garb, so participants will all need to don black pants or skirts, black shoes, waistcoats, black capes or collared overcoats and a set of artificial fangs.