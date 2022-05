World Dracula Day, founded in 2012 by The Whitby Dracula Society 1897 in England, marks the anniversary of the date Bram Stoker's classic vampire novel was first published. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- World Dracula Day, celebrated annually on May 26, was started by a fan group in 2012 and timed to coincide with the date that Bram Stoker's vampire novel was first published. The holiday was founded in 2012 by The Whitby Dracula Society 1897, a Whitby, England, group dedicated to celebrating the cultural importance of Bram Stoker and the novel Dracula, which is believed to have been inspired in part by the Gothic architecture of the town's Whitby Abbey. Advertisement

The fan group chose May 26 for the holiday because it coincides with the date of Dracula's publication in 1897.

World Dracula Day 2022 will feature a Guinness World Record attempt at Whitby Abbey. English Heritage, which manages more than 400 cultural sites in the country, is aiming to gather 1,897 people in vampire costumes to celebrate the novel's 125th anniversary.

