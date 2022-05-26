Famous birthdays for May 26: Bobcat Goldthwait, Lenny Kravitz

May 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
-- Pope Clement VII in 1478
-- Dancer Isadora Duncan in 1877
-- Entertainer Al Jolson in 1886
-- Photographer Dorothea Lange in 1895
-- Actor John Wayne in 1907
-- Actor Jay Silverheels in 1912
-- Actor Peter Cushing in 1913
-- Singer Peggy Lee in 1920
-- Actor James Arness in 1923
-- Jazz trumpeter Miles Davis in 1926
-- Right-to-die advocate Jack Kevorkian in 1928
-- Sportscaster Brent Musburger in 1939 (age 83)
-- Singer Stevie Nicks in 1948 (age 74)
-- Singer Hank Williams Jr. in 1949 (age 73)
-- Actor Pam Grier in 1949 (age 73)
-- Actor Philip Michael Thomas in 1949 (age 73)
-- Sally Ride, first U.S. woman in space, in 1951
-- Actor Genie Francis in 1962 (age 60)
-- Actor Robert "Bobcat" Goldthwait in 1962 (age 60)
-- Musician Lenny Kravitz in 1964 (age 58)
-- Actor Helena Bonham Carter in 1966 (age 56)
-- Filmmaker/actor Matt Stone in 1971 (age 51)
-- Singer/songwriter Lauryn Hill in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor Astrid Berges-Frisbey in 1986 (age 36)