May 26, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 26: Bobcat Goldthwait, Lenny Kravitz

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for May 26: Bobcat Goldthwait, Lenny Kravitz
Bobcat Goldthwait and a guest attend the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 19, 2017. The actor turns 60 on May 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Pope Clement VII in 1478

-- Dancer Isadora Duncan in 1877

-- Entertainer Al Jolson in 1886

-- Photographer Dorothea Lange in 1895

-- Actor John Wayne in 1907

-- Actor Jay Silverheels in 1912

-- Actor Peter Cushing in 1913

-- Singer Peggy Lee in 1920

-- Actor James Arness in 1923

-- Jazz trumpeter Miles Davis in 1926

-- Right-to-die advocate Jack Kevorkian in 1928

-- Sportscaster Brent Musburger in 1939 (age 83)

File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI

-- Singer Stevie Nicks in 1948 (age 74)

-- Singer Hank Williams Jr. in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Pam Grier in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Philip Michael Thomas in 1949 (age 73)

-- Sally Ride, first U.S. woman in space, in 1951

-- Actor Genie Francis in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Robert "Bobcat" Goldthwait in 1962 (age 60)

-- Musician Lenny Kravitz in 1964 (age 58)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Actor Helena Bonham Carter in 1966 (age 56)

-- Filmmaker/actor Matt Stone in 1971 (age 51)

-- Singer/songwriter Lauryn Hill in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Astrid Berges-Frisbey in 1986 (age 36)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

