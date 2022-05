A woman from Michigan won $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket that had caught her eye. File Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

May 4 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from Macomb County, Mich., has won $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket that she bought due to how the ticket looked. The 44-year-old bought a $2,000,000 Multiplier Spectacular ticket due to how it caught her eye. The scratch-off retails for $20. Advertisement

"The $2,000,000 Multiplier Spectacular ticket caught my eye because I liked the color and design, so I decided to give it a try," the woman told lottery officials.

"When I scratched the ticket and saw I'd won $2 million, I had to do a double take because I thought I was reading it wrong. When it finally sunk in that I'd won, I was very excited," she continued.

The woman chose to receive a lump sum payment of nearly $1.2 million over receiving 30 annual payments for the full amount.

The woman said she will use her winnings to pay bills and will save the rest.

