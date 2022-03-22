Trending
Michigan man's lucky lottery numbers deliver $400,000 jackpot

By Ben Hooper
A Bay County, Mich., man said his lucky set of Club Keno numbers have earned him "a couple hundred dollars" on a few occasions, and they recently delivered him a $400,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

March 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man whose lucky set of lottery numbers have earned him multiple Club Keno prizes recently had the digits deliver their largest payout to date: $400,000.

The 44-year-old Bay County man told Michigan Lottery officials he chose the numbers 03-12-19-27-28-35-37-73 when he bought a ticket for the March 12 Club Keno drawing at JB's Market in Munger.

"I play these Club Keno numbers often and have won a couple hundred dollars a few times," the player said. "I scanned my ticket a few hours after I purchased it and got a message to file a claim at a lottery office."

The man said he initially thought he had won another prize in the triple digits.

"I assumed I'd won a few hundred dollars again but used the 'Watch My Drawings' feature on the website to confirm the amount. When I entered my ticket information and a prize of $400,000 came up on my screen, I jumped up in shock. I couldn't believe what I was seeing," he said.

The player would have scored a $200,000 prize, but the total was dubbed thanks to a 2X Kicker, lotter officials said.

The winner said his prize money will go toward paying bills and bolstering his savings.

