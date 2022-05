An Australian woman has won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket that her husband retrieved from the garbage. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from Carrum Downs, Australia has won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket she originally threw away. The woman had purchased a $5 Golden Edition ticket that she put into the garbage after thinking that she had lost. Advertisement

"When I first scratched the ticket, I thought it was no good and I was going to put it into the bin. My husband said to me, 'Let's have a look again.' He did have a look and he said to me, 'You've won!" the woman told lottery officials at The Lott.

"I'm glad I didn't throw away this ticket. I guess I'll have to share this prize with my husband now," she continued.

The woman said she plays $5 scratch-off tickets every week but has never won anything like this.

The woman noted that the winnings will help out their children and that she might get a better car.

