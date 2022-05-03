Trending
Odd News
May 3, 2022

North Carolina man wins first $5M prize from new scratch-off game

By Wade Sheridan
North Carolina man wins first $5M prize from new scratch-off game
Mario Delgado of North Carolina has won $5 million from a new scratch-off lottery game. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Mario Delgado of Winterville, N.C., has become the first winner of a $5 million prize from a new scratch-off lottery game.

Delgado had purchased his winning $30 200X The Cash ticket from a Speedway located in Greenville.

The new millionaire had to decide whether or not he wanted to receive $250,000 over 20 years or a $3 million lump-sum payout at lottery headquarters.

Delgado chose the $3 million, which turned to $2,130,309 in winnings after state and federal taxes.

Delgado did not state what he wanted to do with his winnings.

The 200X The Cast scratch-off ticket arrived in March. Five $5 million prizes still remain.

Recently, an unidentified grandmother from South Carolina won $300,000 playing the lottery by using the ages of her grandchildren.

